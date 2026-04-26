Assam Police seize heroin, recover stolen bikes in dalgaon; three arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Dalgaon police in Darrang district, acting on inputs from the intelligence team, conducted a search operation at the house of one Anowar Hussain of No. 5 Baruajhar at around 9.30 pm on Friday. During the operation, the team apprehended one woman and seized 262 plastic vials and one soapbox filled with suspected heroin weighing 348 grams. The apprehended woman has been identified as Sabina Khatun (19 years), wife of Anowar Hussain, of No. 5 Baruajhar under the Dalgaon police station. In another achievement, Dalgaon police arrested two notorious bike lifters named Azahar Ali and Ismail Hoque, and recovered one motorcycle bearing registration number AS13G7280, which was stolen from Dalgaon town on Friday.

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