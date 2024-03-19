Assam: Kokrajhar CIT organizes Women Entrepreneurship meet to promote women entrepreneurship

KOKRAJHAR: The STI Hub, CIT-Kokrajhar, led by P.I. Dr. Pranav Kumar Singh hosted a dynamic 'Women Entrepreneurship Meet' programme on Friday, to celebrate and promote women entrepreneurship. The event was organized in collaboration with the BTC Government and saw the participation of 40 women entrepreneurs from BTR, featuring accomplished women resource persons who shared their success stories, including Ranjila Mahillary from Chirang district, Raheil Basumatary and Rangila Basumatary from Kokrajhar district. Three women entrepreneurs Er. Dolly Bhasin, Archana Mohan and Deedhiti Saikia from Delhi contributed to the event as resource persons in an online capacity. Bhasin, the founder of SmartEdge (Delhi) delivered a keynote address emphasizing women's participation in business and the support available through government schemes.

Dr. Pranav Kumar Singh highlighted the STI Hub's mission aligned with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Mission, focusing on community and women empowerment, and rural livelihood upliftment.

The programme garnered enthusiastic participation from small-scale women entrepreneurs, reflecting a growing recognition of women's contributions in the entrepreneurial landscape. Ranjila Mahilary was honored for her exceptional achievements with the MagicKa le Extraordinaire award from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

Rahel Basumatary praised STI Hub's efforts and encouraged women to engage in entrepreneurial activities, while Rangila Basumatary shared her journey in establishing a successful pickle business, amidst odds and failures.

Overall, this Women Entrepreneurship Programme organized a platform for women entrepreneurs to share their thoughts, ideas and challenges, in their ongoing business ventures. The event also fostered confidence in public speaking and encouraged active participation via entrepreneurial discussions among these women entrepreneurs. It served as a catalyst for empowerment, inspiration and collaboration among business women, allowing them to showcase their talents and resilience. It also created a nurturing supportive ecosystem for their continued success and growth.

Also Read: SSB seizes petrol and diesel smuggled from Bhutan border in Chirang district

Also Watch: