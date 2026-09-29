Workers stage protest seeking higher wages, safer conditions in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of tea garden workers, midday meal workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi helpers and other labourers demonstrated at Chachal in Guwahati on Monday, seeking higher wages, safer workplaces and protection of labour rights.

The demonstration was organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), with workers raising slogans in support of minimum wages, dignity of labour and improved working conditions.

CITU Assam secretary Tapan Sarma said workers continued to face denial of their constitutional and labour rights. He said tea garden workers in Assam received around Rs 280 per day, while those in the Barak Valley received Rs 289 per day.

Sarma also drew attention to the monthly honorariums received by women workers engaged under different government schemes. "Women working as midday meal workers receive Rs 1,500 a month, ASHA workers receive Rs 3,000, while Anganwadi helpers receive Rs 4,000," he said.

He also highlighted concerns related to workplace safety, healthcare and the working environment faced by labourers. "We are raising our voice for the rights of labourers. According to the Constitution, everyone should get their rights, including safe working conditions, healthcare and security," Sarma said.

Sarma said CITU would continue to raise workers' issues and urged the government to consider their demands for better wages, workplace safety and social security.

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