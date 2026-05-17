ASHA workers backbone of doorstep healthcare: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that healthcare remains one of the priority sectors of the state government and emphasised that ASHA workers are playing a crucial role in delivering health services to the doorsteps of common people across the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government is considering increasing the honorarium of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers serving in Tripura.

Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, made the announcement while inaugurating the state-level ASHA convention organised at the International Fair and Exhibition Ground at Hapania on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the state-level ASHA convention was being organised after a long gap of nearly nine years, the last such event having been held in 2017.

"People look upon you as a ray of hope, and that is exactly the responsibility you are fulfilling. Yesterday (Thursday) also, I distributed around 850 appointment offers among postgraduate teachers who secured jobs through the Teachers' Recruitment Board Tripura (TRBT)," he added.

During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, there has been no need for people to take to the streets to demand jobs, CM Saha said, adding that through this convention, we are witnessing a strong example of women's empowerment.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently attached special importance to women's empowerment, noting that women constitute nearly 50 per cent of the country's population. (IANS)

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