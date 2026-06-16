One-Day Meditation Workshop Organised at KKHSOU Rani Campus; Over 100 Join to Learn Holistic Wellness

Guwahati: The Discipline of Yoga, under the Guru Prasad Das School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies (GPDSIVS) at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), successfully conducted a "One-Day Meditation Workshop" on June 13, 2026. Held at the university's Rani Campus, the event drew enthusiastic participation from more than 100 attendees eager to explore the transformative benefits of meditation.

The inaugural session was graced by a distinguished panel of academicians, medical professionals, and wellness experts. Prominent attendees included Prof. Pranab Saikia, Registrar of KKHSOU; Mr. Kamaleshwar Kalita, Finance Officer of KKHSOU; and Dr. Gobinda Deka, Director of GPDSIVS. The event also featured Guest of Honour Dr. Hitendra Kalita, Managing Director of Swasti Hospital, Rangia.

Expert guidance was provided by resource persons representing diverse meditation traditions, including Mr. Khagen Kalita, a Cyclic Meditation expert and Yoga Faculty member at the Ayurvedic College and Hospital, USTM; Ms. Leeta Hazarika, Resource Person for Vipassana Meditation; Mr. Jyotish Kalita, Assistant Teacher of Vipassana Meditation; and the Yoga Therapist from Swasti Hospital.

The workshop commenced with a traditional inaugural ceremony, featuring an invocation prayer, the formal felicitation of guests, and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. A soulful presentation of Borgeet was performed by Sarala Das and her accompanying team. Following a warm welcome address by the Director of GPDSIVS, Dr. Gobinda Deka, the audience listened to an insightful lecture by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Hitendra Kalita.

In his enlightening address, Dr Kalita spoke extensively on the profound significance of meditation, emphasising its growing recognition within modern medical science and its vital role in fostering holistic health and well-being. He highlighted that incorporating regular meditation into one’s routine helps significantly reduce stress and anxiety, enhances concentration and mental clarity, and promotes emotional stability and inner peace.

The inaugural session concluded with valuable guidance and encouraging remarks from KKHSOU Registrar, Prof. Pranab Saikia. He highly appreciated the department's initiative and motivated all the participants to integrate meditation practices into their daily lives for long-term health benefits.