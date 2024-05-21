Workshop on ‘Traditional Knowledge for Sustainable Lifestyle’ organized in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A workshop on “Traditional Knowledge for Sustainable Lifestyle” was organized on Monday in Guwahati. The primary objective of this workshop was to promote sustainable living through the application of Traditional Knowledge (TK), address lifestyle concerns through the integration of TK. This workshop seeks to convene various stakeholders in a single platform to enhance awareness and solicit their perspectives for subsequent action on Traditional Knowledge (TK) and Mission Lifestyle. The workshop was sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India. It was organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) -EIACP TERI North-Eastern Regional Center and Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam.

Dr Naba Kumar Goswami, Senior Fellow & Regional Coordinator, TERI-NERC, Guwahati spoke about Mission Life & Traditional Knowledge Project. Dr.Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director, TERI in his special address highlighted about TERI and its activities in Northeast India and the nearer collaboration with Government of India. He also spoke about indigenous knowledge practices. Dr.Jaideep Baruah, Director, Assam Science & Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) spoke about EIACP-CP & Climate resilent villages and colloboration with TERI.

In the key note address, Pankaj Chakravarty, Joint Secretary, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department and Director, Directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam highlighted about the mission, objective of his department and collaboration with TERI within this financial year. The inaugural address was delivered by Manas Nath, ACS, Secretary, Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Department, Directorate of Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture, Government of Assam. Nath spoke about the traditional knowledge in Assam and also spoke about the work carried out by TERI & appreciated the actions taken towards sustainable development , stated a press release.

