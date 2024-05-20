Workshop organized on vermicompost and solid waste management in Sivasagar district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Hatighuli ME school under Amguri Elementary Education block in Sivasagar district organized a workshop on preparation of vermicompost and solid waste management marking yearlong platinum jubilee celebration in collaboration with Bhaigya Lakshmi Anchalik Sishu Kalyan Kendra Eco Club. The workshop was inaugurated by Muhi Kanta Nath, noted educationist and president of the School Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee. Dr. Arun Changkakoti, Retd. Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam took part as a resource person. He explained the duties of the students in preparing vermicompost and its benefits.

Another resource person Wahidur Rahman Hazarika, Assistant teacher Banmukh Dilihi Dhai Ali ME school spoke on solid waste management. He demonstrated the students community through audio visual system how to transform solid waste as resource. Tarulata Barua, headmistress of the school welcomed the guests and gathering while Assistant Teacher Rupa Shaikia anchored the whole programme. In the training Ranjit Borah, CRCC, Mumai Tamuli cluster under Amguri Elementary Block gave a keynote address. Rumi Borah, Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer, Amguri, senior journalist Rajib Dutta, Dr.Pritibhuja Kashyap, ADO, Jamuguri Agri Circle took part.

