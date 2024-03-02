HSLC mathematics question paper row, Full credit for ‘out-of-syllabus’ questions, if any: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

GUWAHATI: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that, as per his knowledge, two questions of the general mathematics question paper of the ongoing HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations are from chapters that are outside the syllabus. He further said that he has asked the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) to ascertain the facts relating to the two mathematics questions; if they are from outside the syllabus, the SEBA should give full credit for these to all the students.

Meanwhile, the SEBA is under pressure from all quarters-the students, guardians, and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU)-for the controversial question paper. While students and their guardians went to the SEBA office at Bamunimaidam this morning, a team of the AASU met the SEBA Secretary, Naranarayan Nath, regarding the question paper fiasco. The leaders of the student body said in clear terms that the general mathematics question for the HSLC examinees created a ruckus among the students, their guardians, and teachers as well.

The AASU team said, "The particular question paper has questions from outside the syllabus and questions mentioned as not for examination in the textbooks. There is also an allegation that a question about the pattern of advanced mathematics and college level is in the question paper. This has made the students mentally suffer, and this is an injustice meted out to the students. We demand the SEBA take an immediate decision in the interest of the examinees. We want the students to get full credit for the out-of-syllabus questions and the question mentioned in the textbook as 'not for examination purpose'."

The SEBA Secretary said, "We are verifying the facts regarding the general mathematics question paper. If questions from outside the syllabus are in the question paper, we will give full credit for these questions to all the examinees."

Education said, "We have changed the pattern of the question papers in the HSLC examination so as to make them in sync with the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). This has been done to make the student feel at ease in all-India-level competitive examinations. The mathematics question paper has no complex questions. However, if there are any out-of-syllabus questions, the SEBA will have to give full credit to the students for that."

