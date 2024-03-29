Workshops and performances on classical music organized in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Pratishruti Foundation, in association with Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, organised a workshop on Indian classical music, followed by performances on March 26 and 27, 2024, on its premises at Rukmininagar, a press release said.

The workshop began with a welcome speech by foundation president Siddhartha Das and felicitation of the resource person of the workshop with the traditional phulam gamosa. On both days, the workshop started at 3 p.m. and concluded at 7 p.m. Music teacher Manasi Das conducted the vocal category and accompanied her on tabla by Babul Bora from Nagaon, whereas Ustad Julfikar Hussain performed tabla solo, played rare Tukra, Rela, Kayda, and Chakradhar, and was beautifully accompanied on harmonium by Prabal Deka. Nishaad Ranjan Gogoi rendered a short violin recital on Rag Bhupali.

The certificates were given to the resource person by Dr. Dipankar Das of Sri Sankardeva Netharalaya, Guwahati, and Dadhiswar Phangcho, Secretary, Amri Karbi Community Development Project, Sonapur. Certificates of participation for all the participants will be distributed at the festival of music at the end of May 2024. The entire workshop was conducted by Nishaad Ranjan Gogoi of Tezpur, while a vote of thanks by Mrityunjay Sarma of the Pratishruti Foundation marked the end of the event.

