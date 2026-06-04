World Environment Day 2026: Summer Camps and Plantation Drive in Schools from June 5 to 30

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools, and District Elementary Education Officers to organize a series of environment-focused activities across schools to mark World Environment Day 2026 on June 5.

SSA has urged all district-level education authorities to ensure effective implementation of these programmes and encourage maximum participation from students, teachers, and local communities in promoting environmental sustainability.

According to a notification, schools will conduct “Green Summer Camps” from June 5 to June 30 under the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE initiative. The camps will focus on the World Environment Day 2026 theme, “Climate Change,” and promote environmental awareness among students through activities aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Schools have also been instructed to upload details of all activities undertaken between June 5 and June 30 on the Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE portal and encourage students and teachers to take the Mission LiFE pledge.

The circular further emphasizes the need to ensure that all remaining schools complete registration and notification uploads on the Eco Clubs portal. While 55,198 schools were registered during the previous academic year, only 51,024 schools uploaded the required notifications.

In addition, the third edition of the nationwide tree plantation campaign, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 3.0,” will be implemented in schools from June 5 to September 30. Assam has been assigned a target of planting 28,36,232 saplings. Schools have been asked to upload plantation data on the designated portal and ensure proper maintenance and monitoring of both newly planted and previously planted saplings.

Also Read: Assam To Plant 1 Crore Saplings On World Environment Day