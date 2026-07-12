World Population Day observed across Kamrup (M) District

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: World Population Day was observed across the Kamrup (M) district on Saturday with a renewed emphasis on family planning, reproductive health and population stabilisation. The district-level programme was organised by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Health Society at Dhirenpara FRU as part of the state-wide observance.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Bhupendra Kumar Bhuyan, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer (Family Welfare), Kamrup Metropolitan, who urged eligible couples to adopt suitable permanent and temporary family planning methods according to their needs and convenience. He stressed that informed choices on family planning are essential for improving maternal and child health while ensuring the well-being of families.

The observance also marked the beginning of a series of awareness activities under the Population Stabilisation Fortnight, which will continue till July 18. As part of the campaign, the District Health Society will undertake extensive awareness programmes through various communication platforms to educate people about available family planning services and contraceptive methods.

ASHA workers across the district will conduct door-to-door visits to eligible couples, distributing temporary contraceptive supplies along with information, education and communication (IEC) materials on family planning. The initiative aims to increase awareness, encourage informed decision-making and improve access to reproductive health services.

The programme was attended by Kamrup Metropolitan District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Mridul Bharati Nath; Additional Superintendent of Dhirenpara FRU Dr Raktim Tamuli; Specialist (Health System), Ipas Foundation, Dr Tapan Kalita; and district- and block-level officials of the National Health Mission.

On the occasion, three ASHA workers were felicitated for their exemplary contribution and outstanding performance in promoting family planning services in the district. Health officials said the awareness campaign seeks to encourage responsible parenthood, improve access to effective family planning, and strengthen community participation in achieving population stabilisation goals across Kamrup Metropolitan.

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