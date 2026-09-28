Writer Mahendra Kumar Singh's 137th Birth Anniversary observed in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 137th birth anniversary of historian, writer and editor Mahendra Kumar Singh was observed at Gayatri Kunj in Gandhinagar, Satgaon, Guwahati, on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Guwahati city committee of the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad (NBMSP). Journalist and Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha secretary general Deepak Sarma lit the ceremonial lamp before Singh's portrait to mark the beginning of the event. Dr Dils Lakshmindra Singh, president of the Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Assam, and a literary pensioner of the Assam Government, also paid tribute to Singh. The meeting was conducted by Bijan Singh, secretary of the parishad's Guwahati city committee, who explained the purpose of the programme and presented the opening song.

Chief guest Dhiren Singh, a social worker from Sribhumi, highlighted Mahendra Kumar Singh's contribution to the promotion and propagation of the Bishnupriya language.

Publicity sub-secretary Joyraj Singh and Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Development Council vice-president Samarjit Sinha also spoke at the programme. They said Singh had worked tirelessly for the promotion of the Bishnupriya Manipuri language and contributed significantly to its development. Journalist and writer Deepak Sarma said some languages had already lost their existence, while several smaller languages faced various challenges. He stressed the need for collective efforts to preserve ethnic identity. Ramen Singh, vice-president of the Guwahati city committee of the parishad, also addressed the gathering.

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