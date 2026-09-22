Assam Marks 578th Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev with Statewide Devotion and Cultural Fervour

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Assam observed the 578th birth anniversary, or sacred Avirbhav Tithi, of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev on Monday with deep religious devotion and cultural fervour. Across Nalbari, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and several other parts of the state, hundreds of namghars, satras, and religious institutions organised special programmes to commemorate the great saint, reformer, and cultural icon.

In Nalbari district, celebrations were held at numerous locations from the morning. A grand birth anniversary celebration began at Malipara in Balikaria, while the premises of the Krishnajyoti Pathak Branch Namghar at Kendukuchi reverberated with naam-kirtan and devotional activities.

At Howrapara in Bahjani, the 578th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev was celebrated through various religious and cultural programmes. Devotees also offered prayers at Marowa and sought blessings for the welfare of all.

Meanwhile, the textile town of Sualkuchi witnessed the beginning of a four-day celebration at various satras and naamghars. As part of the traditional observances on 'Gandhar Din', a performance of Bhaona on the streets, based on the immortal creative tradition associated with Srimanta Sankardev, was organised.

At Darangipara, the 578th birth anniversary was observed through a two-day programme. Various religious activities were also organised at the Srimanta Sankardev Kendriya Namghar at Purba Pagladiyapara to mark the sacred occasion.

The historic Dhoporguri Satra in Hajo also observed the 578th birth anniversary with a four-day programme.

A major attraction of the celebrations in Nalbari was a grand Bhagavata and cultural procession carrying the Guru Asana through the town.

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