WWGC Quiz: Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School Emerges Champion

Guwahati: The Wild Wisdom Global Challenge (WWGC), an initiative that encourages children from an early age to discover their vital role in protecting nature. This year's 18th edition, themed "Incredible Insects" focused on the fascinating world of insects- from dazzling Butterflies and mysterious Moths to buzzing Bees, hopping Grasshoppers, stealthy Mantises, shimmering Dragonflies, and so many more wild wonders waiting to be discovered. The challenge saw participation from students in grades 6 to 9, encouraging a learning journey through informative resources, Webinars and Biobliz.

The competition commenced with traditional lamp lighting by dignitaries, followed by a tribute to Assam's Legend Zubeen Garg and his Mayabini song was sang by Miles Bronson Residential School students along with all the participants in the Hall. Assam State Finale of Wild Wisdom Global Challenge Quiz was conducted by renowned quiz master Abhra Das. In a closely contested competition for the Assam Champion Title of the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge, Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School represented by Ashwin Anand (9) and Anubhadipta Boruah(8) emerged as Champion. The 2nd position was bagged by Delhi Public School, Guwahati, and 3rd position by South Point School, Guwahati followed by Holy Child School, Guwahati and Army Public School, Basistha. The winning school Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti will represent Assam in the Zonal level round, stated a press release.

