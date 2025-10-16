Zubeen Garg Death Case: Ten of 11 NRIs Depose before SIT

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the appearance today of three more Assamese NRIs based in Singapore, the total number of such NRIs presenting themselves before the SIT here has reached 10. On Wednesday, Sushmita Goswami, Pratim Bhuyan and Debojyoti Hazarika were quizzed by the SIT, and their statements were recorded.

With this, 10 of the 11 such NRIs summoned by the SIT in connection with Zubeen’s death have deposed before the SIT. The remaining person, identified as Wazid Ahmed, is a citizen of Singapore, and a special procedure is involved in securing his appearance here, even though Ahmed is willing to come and assist in the investigation. The process to ensure his appearance here has been initiated, and a positive outcome is expected by the SIT.

Regarding the appearance of the 10 NRIs here, SIT chief SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told the media today, “Our priority was the appearance of the Assamese NRIs based in Singapore. We had received an email from the Singapore authorities, through the Indian High Commission in Singapore. They sought to know the names of the team supposed to visit Singapore in connection with the investigation and the scope of the probe. We have replied to the email with the details needed by them. This is a positive development, and we anticipate an early response from them. We are confident that we can expedite the probe after reaching Singapore. Our investigation is proceeding very well. As a matter of fact, our MLAT request was received by Singapore on September 30.”

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: 5 Accused Produced Before CJM Court