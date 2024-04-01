Xahityacharya Bishweshwar Hazarika passes away at 91 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bishweshwar Hazarika, a distinguished figure in Assamese literature, professor, and linguist, breathed his last on Saturday night at the age of 91. His demise occurred at a hospital in Guwahati, marking the end of an era for Assam's literary community.

Born on July 31, 1933, in Baramukhia village of Sarupathar under the Golaghat district, Hazarika's contributions to literature earned him the esteemed title of Xahityacharya from the Axam Xahitya Xabha in 2014, recognising his exceptional achievements in the field.

After retiring, Hazarika continued to be actively involved in the intellectual and social realms of Assam. His notable works include "Assamese Language: Origin and Development," "Origin and Evolution of the Assamese Language," "Caitanya's Impact on the Vaishnavism of Assam," "Charyagitikosh," and the "Assamese-Bodo-Rabha Linguistic Dictionary." He also translated Dr. Banikanta Kakati's seminal work "Assamese: Its Formation and Development" under the title 'Formation and Development of Assamese Language'.

Throughout his lifetime, Prof. Hazarika penned over six hundred articles in Assamese and more than 30 articles in English, contributing significantly to the literary landscape of the region. His dedication and scholarship garnered him numerous awards and honours, reflecting the profound impact of his work on the Assamese language and culture.

