Kokrajhar: Ex-NDFB cardre Sahen Narzary passes away

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district committee of United Forum of Ex- NDFB on Wednesday expressed shock over the sudden demise of its former strong cadre of the outfit. The secretary of Kokrajhar district committee of United Forum of Ex-NDFB Raidao Brahma said former NDFB member Sahen Narzary alias N. Simbre, son of Dhaniram Narzary of village Alokjhar, Gossaigaon of Kokrajhar district passed away on Wednesday at a Nursing Home in Kokrajhar due to prolonged illness. He said late Narzary was suffering from liver related ailment. He was 39. He said late Narzary was one of the most dedicated and fearless members of the NDFB that fought for over 34 years for the rights of self determination. He also said the United Forum of Ex-NDFB will always remember his dedications and sacrifice for the Bodos. He conveyed the condolence message to the bereaved family members and prayed for his eternal peace.

