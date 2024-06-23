Tezpur University, DHSK College Dibrugarh Marks 10th International Day of Yoga with Enthusiastic Participation and Events

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) on Friday observed the 10th International Day of Yoga in the community hall of the university. The event commenced with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the ushering in of knowledge and enlightenment. Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor, TU graced the occasion as the chief guest. Delivering the inaugural address as the chief guest, the Vice Chancellor emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into daily life to have a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

“Yoga implies the union of mind, body and spirit with the supreme being. It is a way of life and regular practice of Yoga even if it is for 30 minutes can have numerous benefits for our physical and mental health,” Prof Singh said. The Vice Chancellor also inaugurated the second edition of “MANTHAN”, an e-magazine, published on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof Papori Baruah, Head, Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences and Chairperson, organizing committee highlighted how the Yoga activities at TU have transcended beyond the boundaries of the University to the people outside through outreach activities, such as cycle rally, children camp, Yogathon, meditation camp etc.

The attendees then practised common yoga protocol led by experienced yoga instructors, Nagendra Jain and Partha Pratim Das. The session focused on various asanas, pranayama (breathing exercises), meditation and other exercises. During the celebration, Tezpur University students and children of various age groups, who were attending the yoga camp exhibited Yoga performance.

It is worth noting that the University observed the 51-day Yoga Mahotsav, which also concluded today. The Yoga Mahotsav was organised by Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, TU in collaboration with the National Service Scheme wing of the university.

DIBRUGARH: The 10th International Yoga Day was celebrated with a day-long programme at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College (DHSK College) in collaboration with the Sanskrit Department, Philosophy Department, DHSK College NSS Cell, DHSK College Moral Education Centre, UNESCO Association of Guwahati and North East Resource Centre under the United Nations. A lecture was held at Srimanta Sankardev Sabhakakshya, DHSK College at 11 am in conjunction with International Yoga Day. The lecture programme was conducted by Bini Saikia and Dr. Sayanika Goswami. The welcome speech was delivered by Kalyani Das, Head of Sanskrit Department. The lecture was attended by retired Inspector of Drug Controller of Assam Government and eminent writer Hridayananda Mahanta, who delivered a thought provoking lecture on the importance of yoga in physical and mental therapy.

The second annual news bulletin of the Yoga & Meditation Centre edited by Dr. Sayanika Goswami ‘Sannidhi’ was launched by the Principal of the DHSK college, Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia. Inaugurating the Sannidhi, the Principal Dr. Saikia said that yoga is an old tradition of ancient India.

The word yoga means the union of body, mind and soul. When one’s body, mind and body come together, one’s mind becomes cheerful. Yoga practice gives people the power to work, the power to think and helps them dream for life.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dibrugarh District Yogasana Sports Association President Himangshu Borah said, “When the younger generation tries to move their lives forward through yoga, it will have a positive impact on the entire world. Drug abuse is a serious problem among the younger generation nowadays. He said that as a result, a society including the family can be heading towards destruction and he suggested ways to eradicate these deadly problems through daily yoga practice.

The Director of UNO Resource Centre-NER Dr. Aswini Sarmah congratulated DHSK College family for organising such a beautiful and thought provoking lecture. Vice-Principal Dr. Priya Dev Goswami and Head of Philosophy Department Ramakanti Das spoke about the importance and significance of yoga. The event was attended by a large number of faculty, staff and students of the college.

