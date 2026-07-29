Young kabaddi player killed, two teammates injured as speeding vehicle hits group in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young kabaddi player was killed and two others were injured after a speeding vehicle allegedly hit them on the Basistha-Sarusajai stretch of National Highway in Guwahati on Monday. The deceased was identified as Vaishnavi Saha, a resident of Dhirenpara. She died on the spot after the vehicle struck the group shortly after they had left a practice session at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai.

The injured players, identified as Vidya and Manisha, both residents of Amingaon, were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when it rammed into the players. The driver allegedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victims on the road. Basistha Police later traced and seized the vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 26 C 4335, was reportedly travelling from Lokhra towards Khanapara when the accident occurred. Police have launched a search for the absconding driver and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

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