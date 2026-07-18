One Killed in Road Accident on Four-Lane Highway in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: One person was killed in a road accident on a four-lane highway near Charing Dulia Gaon under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district at around 8 pm on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rajat (Bihuwa) Neog (53 years) of Charing Dulia village. The accident occurred when the victim was returning home after shopping at Phulpanichiga, about one kilometre from his home. An unknown vehicle knocked him down from behind and fled the spot. Rajat Neog succumbed to his injuries on the spot. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

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