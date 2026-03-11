Young Man Found Dead at Guwahati Homestay, Girlfriend Taken in for Questioning

The body of a young man was discovered at a homestay in the Jyoti Nagar area of Guwahati, under the jurisdiction of Chandmari Police Station, police said.

The deceased was identified as Baharul Islam, a resident of Noonmati. According to police sources, Islam had attended a late-night gathering at the homestay with his girlfriend prior to the incident.

Preliminary inquiries suggested that an argument may have taken place between the couple during the gathering. Investigators are examining whether the alleged altercation had any connection with his death.

The girlfriend has been taken into custody for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials said the exact cause of death had not yet been confirmed, and further details are awaited pending a post-mortem examination.

