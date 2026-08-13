Young Man Found Dead with Multiple Injuries in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati. The deceased was identified as Nitul Deka. According to initial information, he had multiple injury marks on his body, prompting suspicion that he might have been killed. However, police had not established the exact circumstances surrounding his death. A team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station reached the spot after receiving information and examined the area. Police subsequently arranged to send Deka’s body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Also read: Guwahati: Video Journalist Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Hatigaon