Young video journalist found dead in Guwahati rented house, police probe mystery

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young video journalist was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a rented house in Hatigaon here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Dipu Choudhury, who reportedly worked with a private news channel. Police recovered his body from a rented house at Sewali Path with a ligature around his neck. The door of the house was reportedly open when the incident came to light. Police reached the spot and began examining the circumstances surrounding the death. A forensic team was also sent to the site to examine the scene and assist the investigation. Further details were awaited.

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