Assam: CRPF Personnel Shoots Two Colleagues Dead, Injures One Before Dying by Suicide in Camp

Guwahati: Today morning, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly shot dead two colleagues, injured another, and later died by suicide inside the 34 Battalion CRPF camp at Katimari in Assam's Jorhat district.

As per preliminary reports, ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was deployed at the camp's main gate when he was reportedly found without his assigned service weapon. He allegedly took an INSAS rifle from the camp's guard room and proceeded towards the rear of the Quarter Guard before opening fire.

Police said he first shot Head Constable (HV/GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel, who succumbed to his injuries. He then allegedly shot SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, who had arrived at the camp for document verification. Yadav also died at the scene.

The accused later allegedly fired at ASI/Mane Govind Sripul of B/171 Battalion, leaving him injured. The injured officer was rushed to Dew Care Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

After the shooting, Premabaram allegedly entered the B/171 Battalion barrack and died by suicide using the same weapon. The motive behind the incident remains unknown. Security officials have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.