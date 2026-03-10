Young Woman Dies After Jumping From Saraighat Bridge Into Brahmaputra

A young woman died on Monday morning after jumping from the Saraighat Bridge into the Brahmaputra River in Jalukbari, Guwahati, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9:40 am and triggered immediate panic among commuters and pedestrians on the bridge. Eyewitnesses said the girl suddenly leapt into the river, prompting bystanders to raise an alarm and call for rescue assistance.

Rescuers at the scene threw a rubber tube into the river in an effort to help her stay afloat, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

