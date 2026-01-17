Indian Army rescues woman from drowning in Brahmaputra near Saraighat bridge

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Indian Army saved a young woman from drowning in the river Brahmaputra near the Saraighat bridge on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred when soldiers of the 236 Inland Water Transport Operating Unit Engineers, deployed on routine duty, heard distress calls from beneath the bridge. The personnel were operating marine crafts anchored near Sadilapur Ghat at the time. Responding immediately, the Army team deployed a safety boat from Sadilapur Ghat and conducted a prompt rescue operation in the fast-flowing river. The woman was safely pulled out of the water and administered first aid onboard the boat. The rescued woman was later identified as Barakha Das (21 years), a resident of Ulubari in Guwahati. After ensuring her condition was stable, she was handed over to the local authorities at Pandu police station. The rescue operation was carried out by Nb Sub Ali Mohammad, Nk (L) Rajender Singh, Hav Subhash Chandra, and Hav Magan Singh.

