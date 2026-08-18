Udalguri citizens demand scientific identification and safety overhaul of accident-prone road black spots

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: Growing concern over recurring road accidents in Udalguri district has prompted calls for the identification and scientific marking of accident-prone zones along the Udalguri-Tamulpur and Mangaldoi-Bhutiachang roads, particularly at the Ratanpur Road Bridge under Tangla Police Station.

The demand comes in the wake of a serious road accident at Ratanpur on Independence Day, August 15, in which one person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries. The incident has once again brought the safety of vulnerable road stretches, bridges and junctions in the district into focus.

Concerned citizens have pointed out that the absence or inadequacy of prominent accident-prone-zone warning signs, speed-limit boards, reflective road markings, road delineators, crash barriers and adequate lighting may increase risks to commuters, particularly at night and during periods of poor visibility.

The citizens have urged the Udalguri district administration and concerned PWD authorities to conduct an immediate safety audit of the Ratanpur Road Bridge and other vulnerable stretches across the district and officially identify and mark accident-prone locations or black spots.

The authorities have also been urged to install prominent warning and speed-limit signs, provide reflective markings and road studs, strengthen guardrails and crash barriers, and examine the condition and design of bridges, approach roads and railings at locations where vehicles may be vulnerable to losing control.

The demand further includes adequate lighting or reflective safety infrastructure at vulnerable bridges and junctions, along with the installation of rumble strips and other traffic-calming measures wherever technically appropriate.

A joint inspection involving the PWD, Transport, Police and other concerned departments has also been sought. Citizens have suggested maintaining a district-level record of accident-prone locations and reviewing it periodically to assess the effectiveness of safety measures.

Road safety concerns have assumed greater significance amid recurring accidents on important road stretches in the district. Preventive measures at identified black spots, coupled with proper engineering interventions and effective enforcement, could help reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

The authorities have therefore been urged to accord priority to the Ratanpur Road Bridge while undertaking a district-wide exercise to identify and secure other accident-prone zones in the interest of public safety.

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