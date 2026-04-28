Young Woman’s Death in Guwahati Triggers Poisoning Allegations Against Husband, Investigation Underway

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The death of a young woman under suspicious circumstances triggered a police probe in the city, with her husband detained on allegations of poisoning.

The deceased was identified as Shruti Rai, who had married Rupak Sen on January 28 following a love marriage. The development took a serious turn after accusations surfaced that the husband had allegedly administered poison, leading to her death.

Police from Odalbakra detained Sen in connection with the case, although he denied any involvement in the alleged crime. In his statement, he claimed that his wife had been unwell for several days and had been admitted to a private hospital, where she died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment. Investigators initiated a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of death, examining both medical records and other evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

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