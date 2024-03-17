Young women found dead in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a shocking development, a young woman was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Guwahati. The victim was identified as Darshana Das, and according to sources, she was studying in Bengaluru and recently came back home. The incident took place at her home in the Sixth Mile neighbourhood of the city. The body was reportedly found hanging in her bathroom.

Guwahati Police initiated an investigation into the matter and detained her boyfriend for questioning.

