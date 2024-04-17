Youth arrested for eloping with minor in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A youth was arrested by the Pragjyotishpur Police for eloping with a minor girl from the Chandrapur locality of the city.

The youth identified as Debabrat Sarkar, aged 25 and belonging to Cooch Behar, had eloped with a 15-year-old girl from Govardhan under the jurisdiction of the Pragjyotishpur Police Station about a month ago. After the father of the minor registered a complaint, the local police registered a case under Section 366 of the IPC. After investigating the incident, police located them at Cooch Behar and rescued the girl from there, along with the arrest of the youth.

