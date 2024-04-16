Assam: Two minor dies in Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: Two minor boys from Tengabasti, Balijuri on the northern part of Jamugurihat died by drowning on April 13. According to information two friends Ankit Srivastav (14) and Wase Ahmed (15) went to a nearby pond to have a bath. Local residents spotted the floating bodies and immediately informed Itakhola police about the accident. Accordingly, a team of Itakhola police reached the accident site and recovered the bodies from the pond and sent for autopsy. The tragic death of the two minors on the day of Goru Bihu has cast a pall of gloom in the entire Balijuri area.

