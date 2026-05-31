Youth Arrested in Guwahati, Stolen Scooty Recovered by Odalbakra Police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested a youth and recovered a stolen scooty during an operation carried out by the Odalbakra Outpost under Dispur Police Station.

The accused was identified as Mahadev Sarkar (22), alias Kaliya, a resident of Sribhumi Nagar. He was apprehended after police found him in possession of a stolen scooty during the operation.

The recovered vehicle was seized, and legal proceedings were initiated against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

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