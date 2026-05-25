Man Held in Guwahati for Alleged Theft of Activa Scooty Reported Stolen from Lokhra Bazaar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft case and recovered a stolen scooty from his possession. The accused was identified as Sahil Ahmed (27), a resident of Badarpur. Police apprehended him after he was found with an Activa scooty bearing registration number AS01BZ5884.

Officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Lokhra Bazaar on May 16, 2026. Following the recovery, police initiated legal proceedings and launched further investigation into the case.

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