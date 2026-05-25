Guwahati

Man Held in Guwahati for Alleged Theft of Activa Scooty Reported Stolen from Lokhra Bazaar

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft case and recovered a stolen scooty from his possession.
Theft
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft case and recovered a stolen scooty from his possession. The accused was identified as Sahil Ahmed (27), a resident of Badarpur. Police apprehended him after he was found with an Activa scooty bearing registration number AS01BZ5884.

Officials said the vehicle had been reported stolen from Lokhra Bazaar on May 16, 2026. Following the recovery, police initiated legal proceedings and launched further investigation into the case.

Also Read: Assam: Cattle Theft Attempt Triggers Midnight Pursuit in Azara

Stolen
Theft
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com