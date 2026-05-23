Youth Arrested in Guwahati with Stolen Scooty, Dispur Police Recover Two-Wheeler

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station arrested a youth after allegedly recovering a stolen scooty from his possession during an operation. The accused was identified as Nabin Das, 19, a resident of Barpeta. Police stated that the stolen two-wheeler bearing registration number AS01GN6332 was recovered during the operation.

Authorities said the vehicle was seized and legal proceedings had been initiated in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.

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