Youth critically injured after car hits motorcycle in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young motorcyclist sustained critical injuries in a road accident on the National Highway in Guwahati’s Basistha area on Saturday after a car allegedly struck his two-wheeler from behind. The accident occurred at Beharbari while the biker was travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara. According to preliminary information, a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 SC 4173, reportedly lost control and collided with the motorcycle, AS 01 DE 8971. The impact threw the rider onto the road, leaving him with serious injuries. His identity had not been established at the time of filing this report. Local residents rushed to the scene and shifted the injured man to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) before traffic police arrived. Hospital sources said he remained in a critical condition.

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