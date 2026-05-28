Youth dies after motorcycle crashes into electric pole in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A youth lost his life in a road accident after a speeding motorcycle crashed into an electric pole in front of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday night. According to reports, the rider was travelling from the Ganeshguri side when he allegedly lost control of the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle and collided with an electric pole at high speed. The motorcycle reportedly caught fire immediately after the impact and was engulfed in flames shortly afterwards. The collision caused severe injuries to the rider, who died at the scene after sustaining extensive burn injuries to his face and body. Sources identified the deceased as Basab Raj Chutia, a resident of Dhemaji district. Meanwhile, some local residents alleged that there was a delay in the arrival of an ambulance despite police personnel being present near the accident site.

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