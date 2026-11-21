STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A youth died after coming into contact with a live electric wire while carrying out telecom network-related work at Goswami Service in Guwahati on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Jonmoni Baruah, a resident of Pathsala.

According to preliminary reports, Baruah was engaged in telecom-related work when he accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire and suffered a fatal electric shock.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.