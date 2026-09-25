Guwahati

Youth found dead at under-construction building in Guwahati

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an under-construction building in Walford, Guwahati, on Thursday.
Youth found dead
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at an under-construction building in Walford, Guwahati, on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Pappu Basumatary of Goalpara. According to the information available, he had arrived at the building on Wednesday to work.

Dispur Police reached the spot after the body was discovered and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details awaited.

Also Read: Assam: Man Found Dead Near West Bengal Railway Station After Returning from Bengaluru

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