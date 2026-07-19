Youth held for attacking parents with sharp weapon in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A youth was detained after he allegedly attacked his parents with a sharp weapon at their residence in the Adingiri Hills area of Maligaon, leaving both of them critically injured. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly assaulted his father, Jagadish Singh, and mother, Usha Singh, during the incident. Hearing their cries for help, local residents rushed to the house and shifted the injured couple to a private hospital in Maligaon for treatment. Hospital sources said both victims were undergoing treatment and their condition remained critical. The accused was identified as Shubham Singh. Local residents alleged that he was addicted to drugs and that his alleged substance abuse may have been linked to the attack. Jalukbari Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, detained the accused and registered a case.

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