Four Family Members Injured in Sharp Weapon Attack Over Bhaona Dispute in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A shocking incident has been reported from Nugura Gaon in Jamuguri area of Golaghat district, where four members of the same family were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Rituparna Hazarika, allegedly attacked the family following a dispute related to a Bhaona at a local Namghar. The disagreement reportedly involved Bitul Dutta and Bijon Krishna Dutta.

The injured have been identified as Bitul Dutta, Ilamoni Saikia, Bijon Krishna Dutta, and Kamalakshi Saikia. All four sustained serious injuries and were rushed for medical treatment to Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital and later referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. The accused, Rituparna Hazarika, has been arrested. The incident has created widespread concern and tension in the area.

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