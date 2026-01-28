Pistol, live ammunition recovered from motorcycle thieves in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The two accused named Hare Krishna Doley, a resident of Dhanshirimukh, and Biman Bora, a resident of Village No. 8 Dato Gaon (Kumarani Ati), both of Golaghat district, were apprehended from Seleng tea garden under Amguri police station jurisdiction by Sivasagar police on January 25 in connection with a motorcycle theft which took place at Rajmai Sunday Bazaar near Demow. The pillion rider of the motorcycle had allegedly fired a round in Japihajia targeting the car which was chasing them after the two had stolen the two-wheeler.

According to sources, the police have recovered one pistol used in the firing incident, along with one live ammunition of 7.65 mm from the thieves. A case No. 14/2026 has been registered in Demow police station and both the accused were sent to Jail on January 26, said a police source.

Also Read: Guwahati: Two held in looting case; air pistol recovered in city