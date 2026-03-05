Youth Killed After Scooter Hits Divider on Mother Teresa Road in Guwahati

A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident on Mother Teresa Road near Geeta Mandir in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The identities of both the deceased and the injured youth have not yet been established.
According to reports, a scooter travelling at high speed from Geetanagar towards Mathgharia lost control and crashed into a road divider with considerable force.
The impact threw the rider onto an iron rod fixed on the divider. The rod pierced through his mouth and exited through the top of his head, killing him instantly on the spot.
The injured pillion rider reportedly fled the scene on the scooter shortly after the accident, and has not been traced since.
Personnel from the traffic branch of Noonmati Police Station arrived at the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.
Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
