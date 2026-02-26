Two students killed in tragic road accident in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Two students died in a tragic road accident that took place at Chripuria Tiniali on Gaurisagar-Dikhowmukh road under Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district on Tuesday evening. The decreased have been identified as Priyanuj Bora (16 years), son of Khagen Bora of Dhanekhowa village in Dikhowmukh, and Rinku Ranjan Dutta (16 years), son of Pranjal Dutta of Kharadhara village in Dikhowmukh. Priyanuj was a student of HS 1st year of Dikhowmukh College and Rinku Ranjan Dutta was in the same class at Sivasagar Senior Secondary School.

The bodies of the two students are currently being kept at the Sibsagar Civil Hospital for postmortem. According to reports, the victims were going home on a scooty when at Chiripuria Tiniali a Maruti Dizier car coming from the opposite direction hit them while they were overtaking another vehicle.

Rinku Ranjan Dutta died on the spot while Priyanuj Borah later succumbed to his injuries. The sudden demise of the two students has cast a pall of gloom in the entire Sivasagar district.

