Youth on scooter killed in GS Road hit-and-run in Guwahati; liquor bottles found in car

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A hit-and-run incident on GS Road in Guwahati claimed the life of Abhishek Das of Hajo on Sunday.

According to the information available, a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS 01 GH 5117 allegedly hit Das while he was riding a scooter, killing him on the spot. The driver reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

A group of young men and women were reportedly travelling in the vehicle. Several liquor bottles were also recovered from inside the vehicle.

Further details about the incident were awaited.

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