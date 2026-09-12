Bokakhat Police Constable Jintu Gogoi Dies After Hit-and-Run Road Accident

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHA: Jintu Gogoi, a constable of the Bokakhat police station, who was critically injured in a road accident at Garmur on Thursday night, has succumbed to his injuries. Following the accident, Bokakhat police reached the spot and immediately admitted him to the Bokakhat Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital. Jintu was on his way from Numaligarh to Bokakhat after completing his duty when an unidentified vehicle collided with the motorcycle he was riding, leaving him seriously injured. After receiving preliminary treatment at Bokakhat, he was referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment. However, while undergoing treatment, police constable Jintu Gogoi passed away in the early hours of Friday.

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