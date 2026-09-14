Youth Rally Roars Through Guwahati Streets in Call for a Drug-Free Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Youth Against Drugs Foundation (YADF) took its campaign for a drug-free society to the streets of Guwahati on Sunday by organising a bike awareness rally aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse and other anti-social activities. The event saw participation from YADF Vice-Chairman Minakshi Singha, Secretary Rajveer Singha, other YADF members, and additional supporters. During the rally, a poster bearing the message “Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports” was unveiled, encouraging young people to reject drugs in favour of sports, education, and other constructive pursuits. According to YADF, this initiative is part of its ongoing mission to promote a safer and healthier Assam, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility and stronger cooperation among civil society, law enforcement agencies, and the community to address drug abuse.

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