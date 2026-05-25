Youth stabbed under Six Mile flyover in Guwahati; accused held with blood-stained knife

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon beneath the Six Mile flyover on Sunday. The injured person was identified as Binit Kumar Ray, a resident of Panjabari. According to sources, the incident took place in the busy Six Mile area. Police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and launched an immediate operation. During the action, officers apprehended the accused, identified as Abdul Motaleb from Bilasipara. Investigators also recovered a blood-stained knife from the location, which was suspected to have been used during the assault. The injured youth was shifted for medical treatment, while police began an investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further investigation into the case remains in progress.

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