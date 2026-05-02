Online trading fraud accused held; wife detained in Silchar investor scam

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Silchar police have detained Anuradha Dutta after her husband, Joydeep Dutta, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a number of investors whom he had lured with promises of high returns.

Joydeep, a BTech in computer science, started online trading under his agency, "Iconic Finance Solutions", at Srikona near Silchar city. He allegedly collected Rs 15-20 crore from investors who were assured of significantly higher returns. After amassing a huge amount, Joydeep suddenly disappeared. Altogether, 29 cases have been registered against him at the Tarapur outpost. A couple of days ago, Joydeep was spotted by investors in Hailakandi and brought to the police station. In their complaints, investors also named his mother, Madhumita Dutta, and wife, Anuradha Dutta, as co-conspirators. Accordingly, Tarapur police detained Anuradha, a school teacher, from her residence in Hailakandi.

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