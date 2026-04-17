Youth stabbed while preventing theft in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A youth sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a sharp weapon while attempting to prevent a theft at a namghar in Lachit Nagar during the Bihu festivities. The incident occurred when an accused allegedly assaulted a caretaker and attempted to steal iron grills from the premises. The act was noticed by a local youth, Rohit Das, who intervened to stop the theft. On being confronted, the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon, stabbing him multiple times and leaving him grievously injured. He was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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