Youth tries to abduct woman in Guwahati; now absconding

Guwahati: In a shocking incident that took place on Sunday night, a youth tried to abduct a woman from the GS Road and later tried to run over the victim and her friend. Both were injured in the incident. A complaint was filed regarding the incident at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati. The attacker was identified as Hirakjyoti Pathak, a resident of the Panjabari area of Guwahati. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter but the accused remains absconding from Guwahati Police.

